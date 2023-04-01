Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 1.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.94. 237,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $274.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.75.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

