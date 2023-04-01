Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Reaches $297.53 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $297.53 million and $34.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00062092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

