Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 507,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Fibra UNO Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

