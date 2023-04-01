Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

