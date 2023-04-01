Financial Alternatives Inc Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.