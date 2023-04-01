Financial Alternatives Inc Invests $720,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.32. 4,142,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,786. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

