Financial Alternatives Inc Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

