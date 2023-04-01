First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.15

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 198684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.