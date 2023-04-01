First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 14,392 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 489,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Masco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after buying an additional 187,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 1,957,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

