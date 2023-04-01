First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,677 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 8,309,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

