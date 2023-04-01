First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

