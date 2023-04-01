First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Position Cut by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 23,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,453. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

