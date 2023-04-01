Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.