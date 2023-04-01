Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 3,942,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

