Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

