Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) CAO Sells $540,346.52 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

FWONK stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

