Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 12.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.11. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
