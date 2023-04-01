Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 12.8%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Rating)’s share price fell 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.11. 253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.71.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

