Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FORR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $620.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

