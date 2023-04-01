Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after acquiring an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.87. 2,082,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

