Forum Financial Management LP Has $51.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned about 0.63% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $51,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after purchasing an additional 525,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,709,000.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 396,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,871. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

