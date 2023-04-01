Forum Financial Management LP Has $96.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 7.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $96,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 300,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,841. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

