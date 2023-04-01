Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,174,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468,106. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

