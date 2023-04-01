Forum Financial Management LP Sells 36 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GS stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,616. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.09 and a 200 day moving average of $345.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.