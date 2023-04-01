Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,452,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 30,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

