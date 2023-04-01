Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $496.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
