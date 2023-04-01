Foster Group Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.71 and a 200-day moving average of $285.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

