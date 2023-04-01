Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 8,003,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.