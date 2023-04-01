Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.2 %

BOCT traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,322 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

