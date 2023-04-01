Fragasso Group Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,153,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,938,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

