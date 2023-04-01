Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,654 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

