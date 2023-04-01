Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

