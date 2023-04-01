Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. 1,101,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

