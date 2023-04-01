Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $101.95.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
