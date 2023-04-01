Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 11,171 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 472,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

