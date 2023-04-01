Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:JLL traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,742. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.91 and a 12 month high of $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

