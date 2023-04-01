Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Up 0.9%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Exponential Data ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Exponential Data ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

