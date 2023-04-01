Frax Share (FXS) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00031120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $627.86 million and approximately $20.95 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,121,663 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

