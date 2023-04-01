Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 104,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 90,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

