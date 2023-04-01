Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Critical Comparison

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Full Truck Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.99 billion 4.14 $2.95 billion $4.55 19.44 Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.62 $58.97 million $0.05 152.23

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Full Truck Alliance. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.5% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 5 0 3.00 Full Truck Alliance 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $112.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 20.99% 18.49% 11.67% Full Truck Alliance 5.53% 1.36% 1.26%

Summary

NetEase beats Full Truck Alliance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through the following business segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. The Online Game Services segment produces online PC-client games. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. The Cloud Music segment represents revenue from online music services through the sales of membership subscriptions in various content and service packages. The Innovative Businesses and Others segment offers other services, which include

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

