Fundamental Research Analysts Give Enterprise Group (TSE:E) a C$1.02 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Enterprise Group Company Profile
