Fundamental Research Analysts Give Enterprise Group (TSE:E) a C$1.02 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price objective on Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE E opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.