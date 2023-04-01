Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,139. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Funko

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $73,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

