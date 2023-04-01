FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 682,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

FF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 195,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,082. The stock has a market cap of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,294,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 224,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8,212.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 201,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

