G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0022

G999 (G999) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, G999 has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $19,986.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

