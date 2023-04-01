Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

