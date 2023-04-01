Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.
