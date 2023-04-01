Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.78. 16,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,524. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

