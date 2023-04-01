Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $289.97 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $289.97 million and $87.68 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

