GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires $114,000.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GME stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
