GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Acquires $114,000.00 in Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GameStop Trading Up 2.3 %

GME stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 306.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,529,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

