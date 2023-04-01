Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) vs. Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head to Head Comparison

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Garmin and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Nextracker 0 2 12 0 2.86

Profitability

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $123.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.04%. Nextracker has a consensus target price of $40.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares Garmin and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Nextracker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garmin and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.97 $973.59 million $5.04 20.02 Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Summary

Garmin beats Nextracker on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

