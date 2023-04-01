Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $325.77 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

