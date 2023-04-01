General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $228.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

